THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) is planning to file charges next week against sellers of illegal receipts.

“The total amount is still being determined because the corporations involved (are in the) hundreds. But for initial filing, we will concentrate on four corporations. We are targeting to file by next week,” BIR Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr. told reporters on Thursday.

Mr. Lumagui said that the BIR hopes to charge more sellers and buyers of illegal receipts within the year.

“For buyers, we need to establish that they used (the receipts), so that can go through an audit. That’s a longer process. Hopefully within the year, we can file those cases,” he added.

In December, the BIR seized thousands of illegal receipts, invoices, and other documents issued to various companies. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson