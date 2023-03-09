THE Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has approved a grant of up to ¥2.052 billion (P827 million) for a septage treatment project in Cebu.

In a statement, JICA said it signed the grant agreement with the Philippines on Feb. 27 to fund a septage management project of Metro Cebu Water District.

“The objective of the project is to promote septic tank sludge treatment in Metro Cebu through the construction of treatment facilities, the procurement of vacuum trucks, and the establishment of an operating system for sludge treatment,” it added.

The implementation period is 49 months, including the detailed design work and the bidding period, JICA said.

Specifically, the agency will help improve the septage treatment plant, which has a capacity of 400 cubic meters per day, and provide 35 vacuum trucks as well as four dump trucks for the project.

JICA will also engage consultants to assist with the design work, bidding assistance, construction supervision, and the technical guidance on how to collect and treat septage.

“The project will thereby contribute to the improvement of the sanitation and water environment in the area, as well as to the achievement of SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) Goal 6 (clean water and sanitation),” JICA said. — Keisha B. Ta-asan