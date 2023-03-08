THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said it will offer 37 hectares in New Clark City for development of a P1-billion solar energy farm.

The BCDA said that it is seeking private companies to bid for the long-term lease on a site in the northern section of New Clark City and to develop a facility with at least 25 megawatts (MW) of capacity.

“In line with the renewable energy thrust of the Marcos administration, the BCDA is pushing for the development of sustainable energy sources in New Clark City. This solar farm is one of the crucial projects in New Clark City as it will supplement energy sources and lower energy costs for our locators, while also ensuring reduced carbon emissions,” BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Aileen R. Zosa said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The BCDA is calling for private sector partners to support us in this endeavor. Your participation is important as we strive to make New Clark City into a smart, sustainable and green city,” she added.

According to the terms of reference for the auction, the initial lease period is 25 years, renewable for another 25 years.

“In line with the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028, the Marcos government is implementing policy reforms to promote renewable energy sources, thereby lowering energy costs and supporting the revitalization of industries,” the BCDA said.

“These efforts will help achieve the goal of the Philippine government of increasing the share of renewable energy in the country’s energy mix to 35% by 2030 and 50% by 2040,” it added.

The terms of reference were put on sale on Wednesday, with a pre-bid conference scheduled for March 24, 10 a.m. at the BCDA’s corporate office in Taguig City.

The deadline to submit bid documents, eligibility requirements, and a financial proposal will be on April 21 at noon. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave