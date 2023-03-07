THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) invited Italian businesses to invest in Philippine transport projects, including airports and railways.

In a statement on Tuesday, Secretary Jaime J. Bautista made the pitch for big-ticket infrastructure projects to a visiting Italian trade mission.

“A lot of airport, railway, seaport, and road infrastructure projects have been initiated and we are on track to complete them within the coming years,” Mr. Bautista said in a statement.

He told the delegation that the government’s transport projects will be favorable to investors.

The Italian trade mission consisted of representatives from 20 companies.

It was organized by the DoTr and the Embassy of Italy. — Justine Irish D. Tabile