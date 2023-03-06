PILI NUT exports to the European Union (EU) have been approved under a program admitting novel foods, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

In a statement on Monday, the DA said that the European Commission Implementing Regulation allowing pili shipments to resume was signed on Feb. 8.

The regulation specifically admits dried pili nuts that pass the EU’s food safety and labeling requirements.

“The EU market opening will benefit pili processors and exporters including thousands of pili farmers as this opportunity enables them to gain more income from higher-value commodities such as pili,” the DA said.

In 2015, pili exports were suspended following the issuance of new EU rules for novel foods.

Novel foods were defined as foods that were not widely consumed in the EU before May 15, 1997.

The Philippine’s major export markets for pili include the US, UK, the United Arab Emirates, and Canada.

The Philippine Statistics Authority reported that in 2021, the Bicol Region accounted for 84% or 4,932.60 metric tons of Philippine pili production.

“Diversifying exports is one of the strategies being utilized for the Philippine economy to become more resilient against adverse global shocks,” the DA said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera