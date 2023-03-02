THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said it is releasing P4 billion in fuel assistance for farmers and transport workers.

“As directed by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., this administration will continue providing fuel subsidies to our kababayan (countrymen), especially in the most vulnerable sectors — public transport and agriculture,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said in a statement.

“We are banking on our transport and agriculture sector to boost economic recovery. And so we need to provide them the help and boost they need,” she added.

Of the total, P3 billion will be provided in the form of fuel vouchers to qualified public utility vehicle, taxi, tricycle, and full-time ride-hailing and delivery services drivers nationwide.

The remainder will go to more than 312,000 farmers and fisherfolk with a cap of P3,000 per beneficiary.

The funds will be charged against the regular budgets of the departments of Transportation and Agriculture, the DBM added. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson