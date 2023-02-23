THE PHILIPPINES and the UK are exploring the development of a competitive offshore wind industry, the Energy department said on Thursday.

In a statement, the Department of Energy (DoE) said representatives from the UK Department for Business and Trade and the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office with the British Embassy in Manila discussed the establishment of regulatory frameworks and industry development plans ahead of their offshore wind collaboration.

Undersecretary Rowena Cristina L. Guevara said in a Viber message that offshore wind generation is potentially lower-cost than diesel or coal.

Ms. Guevara said that additional offshore wind energy capacity can be integrated to the grid via submarine cables linking wind farms to transmission network.

She said that an offshore wind regulator is needed to facilitate the development of the offshore wind industry.

“As a pioneer in the industry, the UK has a depth of expertise and capabilities in offshore wind, a key (component of its) agenda under its energy transition and security strategy,” the DoE said in a statement.

The DoE quoted Ashley Ibbett, director general for Energy Infrastructure in the UK Department of Energy Security and Net Zero, as saying: “Renewable energy sources such as wind have a critical role in the fight against climate change.”

Mr. Ibbett said that the government of the UK will share its experiences to help bring forward the Philippines’ own energy transition.

“Through the UK-led Energy Transition Council, the UK is providing technical assistance to the DoE on marine spatial planning, licensing, and permitting, which will be delivered by the Southeast Asia Energy Transition Partnership,” the DoE said.

The DoE said that to date it has awarded a total of 55 offshore wind service contracts with a combined capacity of 40.68 gigawatts.

Under the Philippine Energy Plan, the government hopes to increase the share of renewable energy to 35% by 2030 and to 50% by 2040. — Ashley Erika O. Jose