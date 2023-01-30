THE average retail price of well-milled rice rose in mid-December at four major trading centers tracked by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Prices rose on Dec. 15-17, which the PSA terms the second phase of December, compared with the prices from Dec. 1-5, or the first phase of the month.

Higher prices were reported in Tacloban City, where they rose by P1 to P47, in Digos City by 50 centavos to P41.50, in Legazpi City by 25 centavos to P42.39, and in Pagadian City by 20 centavos to P39.30.

Prices in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Iloilo City declined by P0.09 and P0.75, respectively.

The average retail price of dressed chicken per kilogram rose in five trading centers during the period.

Prices in San Fernando City and Tuguegarao City rose P20 to P200.

In Cabanatuan City, prices rose by P10 to P180, in Pagadian City by P10 to P212.50, and in the NCR by P4.69 to P197.58.

Prices fell by P15 to P180 in Cebu City, by P12.50 to P177.50 in Tacloban City, and by P1.50 to P196 in Digos City.

The PSA also reported increases in the average retail prices of bangus (milkfish) in seven trading centers during the second phase of December.

They rose by P20 to P190 in Butuan City; by P10 to P160 in Digos City, by P10 to P215 in Legazpi City, by P10 to P200 in Tuguegarao City, Cabanatuan City, and Tacloban City; and by P3.29 to P206.42 in the NCR.

Milkfish prices declined by P5 to P145 in San Fernando City and by P10 to P200 in Pagadian City. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera