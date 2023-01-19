THE PHILIPPINES has been invited by the World Economic Forum (WEF) to join a soon-to-be established technology-sharing center, the Palace said in a statement.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a statement that the invitation was extended by World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab to President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. at a meeting on Wednesday.

The PCO quoted Mr. Schwab as telling Mr. Marcos, “When we inaugurate it, we will invite the Philippines to be amongst the first countries to (take) residence (and) showcase your investment opportunities in a much more effective manner compared to video conferencing because you bring people into the next (stages) of what’s happening.”

“The technology of the future… will be applied to education, healthcare,” as well as energy transformation and clean fuels,” Mr. Schwab said.

Growing interest in three-dimensional virtual communities supported by artificial intelligence is enabling the global collaboration platform, Mr. Schwab told Mr. Marcos.

“We have all the representations of some countries, of companies and you can interact every time.”

Mr. Schwab cited the example of India, which is being assisted in the “application of the newest technologies to increase agricultural activity.” — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza