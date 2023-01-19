THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said the completion of the Zamboanga port passenger terminal building, which is set to become the country’s largest, will be delayed until next year.

“Originally, completion was to be within this year; but it’s not going to happen,” PPA General Manager Jay Daniel R. Santiago told reporters on Wednesday.

“It’s encountering delays for so many reasons, including material supply issues and weather disturbances, so we are trying to think of a catch-up plan,” he added.

When completed, the project will be the biggest passenger terminal in the country, with capacity of 4,500 passengers at any given time against the current capacity of 750.

The soon-to-be-opened Calapan Port’s new passenger terminal in Mindoro will have a capacity of 3,500 passengers at any one time, up from 800 currently.

“I’m excited really for that (Zamboanga) passenger terminal building) because it’s reflective of the Muslim culture down south… even the amenities are different,” Mr. Santiago said.

The agency expects to complete the Calapan port passenger terminal building on Feb. 18.

“The assessment of the Port Management Office of Mindoro revealed that the completion rate of our (project) is 17% ahead of its target schedule, and we are set to inaugurate it in March,” Mr. Santiago has said.

The current biggest passenger terminal building is the one in Cagayan de Oro, which has a capacity of 3,000 passengers at any one time. — Arjay L. Balinbin