THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) said it is working with ARISE Plus Philippines to improve trade facilitation in a European Union (EU)-backed project.

The collaboration focuses on creating new policy and procedures for trade facilitation mainly through e-commerce, authorized economic operators, and integrated risk management programs, the BoC said in a statement on Monday.

The ARISE project is fully funded by the EU. The implementing agency is the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

“Business efficiency at all levels is critical to the success of e-commerce. Supply chain management and related logistics are essential components of it. Efficient logistics systems and infrastructure, as well as e-government and capable e-commerce institutions, will be important in ensuring that e-commerce will be (easy),” DTI Assistant Secretary Glenn G. Peñaranda was quoted as saying.

As part of the initiative, the BoC and ARISE held workshops on trade-related assistance for micro, small and medium enterprises.

It also conducted sessions on supply chain management and logistics management, among others. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson