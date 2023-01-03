THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said 30 exhibitors from the Philippines will participate in the Ambiente consumer goods trade show in Frankfurt.

Some 30 Philippine participants from the home, fashion, and lifestyle industries will exhibit at the Ambiente 2023 trade fair organized by Messe Frankfurt between Feb. 3 and 7, according to the DTI’s export promotion arm, the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM).

The Philippine exhibitors are beneficiaries of CITEM’s Manila FAME export promotion program for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and artisan communities.

“The strong presence of our homegrown products empowers the Filipino craft and lets us cater to more markets, therefore allowing our MSMEs to have a wider reach,” CITEM Executive Director Edward L. Fereira said in a statement on Tuesday.

“A mix of returning and neophyte exporters are set to make a mark on the international stage where our local designs can be appreciated by attendees from different parts of the globe,” he added.

CITEM said that 10 of the 30 exhibitors are from Tarlac province.

The Philippine products due to be exhibited are marked by “fine workmanship and creative use of natural materials by the local communities that cultivate homegrown crafts,” CITEM said.

“The participating MSMEs have sustainability and social development in mind, and are given labor opportunities brought by the continuously strengthened export industry,” it added.

CITEM said Ambiente, which returns after a three-year hiatus, will attract 4,700 exhibitors overall. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave