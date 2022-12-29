THE GOVERNMENT Service Insurance System (GSIS) said 10,000 children of members qualified for financial aid for academic year (AY) 2022 to 2023.

The pension fund for civil servants said Thursday that the aid program, known as the GSIS Educational Subsidy Program (GESP), will receive P100 million overall to fund educational subsidy of P10,000 per child.

GSIS President Jose Arnulfo A. Veloso said in a statement: “We wish to help our members who are bringing their kids to college, as it may help lessen their spending.”

Some 1,235 grantees are from the National Capital Region; 2,212 from North Luzon; 2,251 from South Luzon; 2,005 from the Visayas; and 2,297 from Mindanao, it said.

Members’ children must be enrolled in any year level of a four or five year course in a Commission on Higher Education-registered university or college and have a general weighted average of 80% in order to qualify. — Aaron Michael C. Sy