THE GOVERNANCE Commission for GOCCs (GCG) said its anti-corruption and integrity program will focus on problem areas like procurement and property disposals by state-owned companies.

The GCG said it also considers bonuses, allowances, and incentives at state-owned firms, known as government-owned or-controlled corporations (GOCCs), another area that needs to be watched.

“This program will ultimately safeguard the P10 trillion in total assets of the GOCC sector and prevent the dissipation and wastage of public funds arising from corruption,” the GCG said in a statement.

The GCG said it hopes to make GOCC personnel more accountable for procurement inefficiency due to corrupt practices.

“The GCG will also hold GOCC officers accountable for granting unauthorized allowances, benefits, and incentives in evident bad faith,” it added.

The GCG will create an anti-corruption task force to monitor practices deemed disadvantageous to the government, with members drawn from various agencies with good-governance mandates.

“The task force shall primarily coordinate for fact-finding that can gather, consolidate, and analyze information to build a solid case against erring GOCC officers and employees. This will then be submitted to the proper bodies for the prosecution and final determination of administrative, civil, or criminal liability,” the GCG added. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson