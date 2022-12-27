THE BUREAU of Customs (BoC) said it generated P268.483 million from auctions of seized goods as between July 25 and Nov. 1.

The bureau said it auctioned a total of 137 containers of various goods including luxury vehicles, general merchandise, and other products.

The BoC said it also collected P24.942 million following audits P391.289 million from prior disclosure program (PDP) applications during the first 100 days of office of the new government.

“The efforts of the Post Clearance Audit Group (PCAG) to promote compliance with customs laws and regulations have proven effective and efficient as reflected in the yearly increase in Prior Disclosure Program (PDP) applications,” the BoC said.

As of the end of November, P1.725 billion was collected from post clearance audits.

The BoC said that its risk-based post clearance audit process and customs compliance programs helped minimize revenue leakage.

This year, it also said that it implemented three information and communications technology systems, including the ASEAN Customs Declaration Document (ACDD) System, which enhances Customs risk-targeting and profiling activities.

These also include the National Customs Intelligence System (NCIS), a web portal that stores data and generates reports according to the selected filters; and the Payment Application Secure 6 (PAS6), a payment system that ensures the accurate and immediate exchange of transaction information on the assessment details of payable duties and taxes.

The agency also reported that the Port of Batangas, Manila International Container Port, and Port of Limay had the highest collections, combining for P432.113 billion, accounting for 60.49% of the total revenue collected as of the end of October.

The BoC has said it exceeded its full-year revenue collection target by 9.5% at the end of November.

In the 11-month period, the agency collected P790.301 billion, beating its 2022 revenue target of P721.52 billion.

For 2023, the Customs bureau is expected to generate P765.59 billion in revenue, up 6.11% against its target this year.

This includes P485.67 billion in value-added taxes (VAT) on imports, P196.6 billion in excise taxes, P63.67 billion in import duties and taxes and P19.64 billion in other fees. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson