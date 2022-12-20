THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) said on Tuesday that it launched its Online Registration and Update System (ORUS) on Dec. 12.

“ORUS is one of the priority projects of the BIR aligned with this administration’s agenda on the digitalization and automation of processes, which will make it easier for taxpayers to comply with the BIR’s registration requirements,” BIR Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr. said.

Beginning Dec. 12, users were able to issue a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) for foreigners within the South Quezon City jurisdiction.

The system also allows registration for businesses and the issuance of electronic Certificates of Registration, and Authority to Print (ATP); the registration of books of account; applications for ATP or the use of BIR Printed Receipts/Invoices; and the Enrollment of Employer Accounts to facilitate the issuance of TINs to employees.

Services are available in Manila, Quezon City, Davao City, and Makati City, as well as the southern and eastern areas of the National Capital Region.

Meanwhile, the registration of books of account was made available on Dec. 19 for Eastern Visayas, Calasiao, Pangasinan, Caloocan City, and Legazpi City.

Further down the line, the bureau said that the registration for books of account is upcoming for the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cavite, Batangas, Mindoro, Romblon, and Zamboanga City on Dec. 22. On Dec. 26, the service will be available in Tuguegarao City, Iloilo City, Cagayan de Oro City, and Butuan City.

For Pampanga, Bacolod City, Koronadal City, as well as taxpayers overseen by the Large Taxpayers (LT) Service including LT Divisions, LT Assistance Division, and Excise LT Regulatory Division, the service will be available on Dec. 29, the bureau said.

All other Regional District Offices will be able to offer ORUS services on Jan. 16.

ORUS can be accessed through the BIR website (www.bir.gov.ph) or directly through https://orus.bir.gov.ph/home.

Users must create an account to use ORUS by providing a valid e-mail address. In addition, taxpayers must also update their registration records, such as their e-mail address and contact information, using the S1905 – Registration Update Sheet, in accordance with Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 122-2022. — Aaron Michael C. Sy