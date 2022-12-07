PORK imports from the UK rose 41% in the first nine months, according to the British Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

AHDB Senior Export Manager Susan Stewart said during a recent meat trade mission organized by the British Chamber of Commerce Philippines (BCCP) that UK pork shipments to the Philippines during the period amounted to 28,000 tons.

“From January to September 2022, UK pork exports to the Philippines (posted a) 41% increase by volume. From 2020 to 2021, there was a strong demand for British pork (in) the Philippines,” Ms. Stewart said.

BCCP estimates indicate that UK pork exports to the Philippines hit 25,299 tons in 2021, up 216%. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave