THE Land Bank of the Philippines (LANDBANK) and the New Clark Government Center Corp. (NGCC) are exploring a financing deal to support the construction of new government buildings in New Clark City in Tarlac.

LANDBANK said that NGCC is sounding out institutions willing to support the MTD Group’s upcoming projects, which include facilities for the National Bureau of Investigation.

NGCC is a special-purpose company created for the development of New Clark City. The company is an arm of the MTD Group.

In a statement, the state-run bank said that this initiative would “support the National Government’s plan to decongest Metro Manila.”

Since 2015, LANDBANK has helped finance the MTD Group’s infrastructure projects in Central Luzon.

These include the Palayan Government Center and Business Hub in Nueva Ecija, and the Bataan Government Center and Central Business Hub in Bataan.

The project in Nueva Ecija includes a five-storey government building for national and regional government offices, two six-storey buildings for business process outsourcing offices and commercial areas, and a six-storey business hotel with an adjoining two-storey commercial and retail complex.

Meanwhile, the project in Bataan serves as a one-stop shop for various government services, providing greater convenience to the constituents of the province. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson