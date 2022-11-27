LOCAL government units (LGU) from Cebu, Bohol and Oriental and Occidental Mindoro signed up to the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino program, which targets the construction of 1 million homes a year, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) said.

The 10 new participants are Mandaue City, Bohol province, Tagbilaran City, the Municipality of Panglao and six towns in Oriental and Occidental Mindoro.

The number of LGUs that have signed the Memorandum of Understanding with the DHSUD is currently at 28.

The Philippine housing backlog has been estimated at 6.5 million units.

Housing Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar, said the LGU role in the program includes “conceptualization… identification of beneficiaries and…sustaining the program,” he said in a statement Sunday.

LGUs will also help the DHSUD identify idle government land that can be tapped for the housing program.

Mr. Acuzar said that DHSUD is working to expand access to mortgages and structure the housing loans to make the dwellings more affordable.

DHSUD has asked Congress to support its P36 billion-a-year plan for interest subsidies in order to make mortgages more affordable. — Justine Irish DP Tabile