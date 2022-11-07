THE Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) and other regulators are seeking to establish a one-stop shop for permit applications by the shipping industry.

In a statement on Monday, the ARTA said it hopes to sign a memorandum of agreement this month that will lead to the creation of a technical working group to oversee the streamlining project.

ARTA Officer-in-Charge Ernesto V. Perez was involved in consultations regarding the long accreditation process to startup shipping companies.

According to ARTA, the government agencies involved are the Department of Transportation, Maritime Industry Authority, Bureau of Immigration, Bureau of Customs, National Bureau of Investigation, and local government units.

The ARTA added that private sector groups such as the Supply Chain Management of the Philippines, Association of International Shipping Lines, Philippine Multimodal Transport and Logistics Association, Inc., Philippine Liner Association of the Philippines, and the Philippine Inter-Island Shipping Association were also present during the consultations.

“The main objective is to follow the presidential directive and utilize a whole-of-nation approach to create a one-stop shop for government services,” Mr. Perez said.

“This is really the policy direction of the government — to make it easier for people to deal with the government,” he added.

In August, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. ordered government agencies to address the logistical issues faced by those transporting agricultural goods. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave