THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) is exploring possible investments in New Clark City and the Clark Freeport Zone by members of a business delegation sent by the Filipino Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii (FCCH).

BCDA President Aileen R. Zosa said during a tour organized as part of the FCCH’s 30th Goodwill and Trade Mission to the Philippines on Oct. 25 that New Clark City was highlighted as a potential investment and growth hub for Central Luzon.

The site visit was organized by the BCDA, Clark Development Corp., and Subic-Clark Alliance Development Council.

“We encourage you to take a look at New Clark City, which is envisioned to be the country’s next smart, sustainable and green metropolis. Partner with us and be a part of this city’s growth story,” Ms. Zosa said.

Rynah F. Ventura, CDC vice-president for business development and business enhancement, said the trade mission “will allow industry leaders to explore the various investment opportunities in Clark and the Philippines. We hope this will also stimulate more interest, meaningful collaboration, and stronger ties,” Ms. Ventura said.

The FCCH delegation consisted of about 40 members. It has been sending trade missions to the Philippines since 1963. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave