THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it is seeking to upgrade quality standards in personal protective equipment (PPE), medical devices, and sanitation products.

The DTI said the Global Quality and Standards Program (GQSP) project, which was launched on Oct. 14, will seek to certify that such products comply with global standards.

The project was launched by the DTI, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs.

“Through the Statement of Commitment signed together with Swiss Ambassador to the Philippines Alain Gaschen and UNIDO Country Representative Teddy Monroy, (the) GQSP Project will ensure production of adequate, accessible, fit-for-purpose and safe PPE, medical devices, and sanitation products for the general population and healthcare workers,” the DTI said in a statement on Monday.

Trade Undersecretary Rafaelita M. Aldaba said the GQSP will help the Philippines build “a robust PPE and medical devices ecosystem” as “an investment in our country’s resilience against future disruptions and shocks to our healthcare system.”

“At the same time, this will lead to the creation of more and better jobs, especially in the manufacturing sector, which will support the country’s economic recovery efforts as we enter the post-pandemic future,” she added.

The GQSP project seeks to improve compliance with international market requirements and help countries expand their global trade.

“Our vision is to develop strong industrial capabilities in the biotechnology sector, pharmaceuticals, PPEs, medical devices, including digital health products and services,” Ms. Aldaba said.

Separately, Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said during the opening of the 2022 Swiss Innovation Exhibit in Taguig City on Monday that the Philippines is pursuing Swiss investments in the medical sector.

“Swiss pharmaceutical and medical companies might be interested to know that we aim to make the Philippines self-sufficient in medical devices, as well as digital health products and services such as personal health wellness technology products, therapeutic systems addressing chronic diseases, telemedicine solutions, and AI-assisted diagnoses,” Mr. Pascual said.

The DTI estimates trade between Philippines and Switzerland at €730 million in 2021, up over 10%. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave