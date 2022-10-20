COTABATO LIGHT and Power Co. said on Thursday that it has connected to electricity service more than 1,500 households within its franchise as part of a Sitio Electrification Program (SEP) to bring power to remote areas.

Cotabato Light, a subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corp. said in a statement that the program covers Cotabato City, parts of Sultan Kudarat, and Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

Valentin S. Saludes III, president and chief operating officer of Cotabato Light, said the company has invested around P37 million in its SEP operations, SEP is a national strategy for achieving full electrification, focusing on remote communities.

“We have identified several measures in order to meet our assigned area of completion and full energization target by November 2022,” Mr. Saludes said.

The company said it has erected more than 1,000 poles to ensure delivery of service. The company’s SEP target is more than 1,600 households in its franchise area. — Ashley Erika O. Jose