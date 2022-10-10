THE Transportation department said on Monday that at least nine airport projects — both new builds and upgrades — are due to be completed next year, with a combined value of nearly P1 trillion.

The nine construction and upgrade projects are Tuguegarao Airport, San Vicente Airport, Tacloban Airport, Bacolod-Silay Airport, Catbalogan Airport, Davao International Airport, M’Lang Airport, Sanga-Sanga Airport, and Ozamis Airport.

“Completion is expected in 2023,” Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said during the Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines’ Economic Forum 2022.

Mr. Bautista said in his speech that the Antique airport is also set to be completed next year.

He said a further 10 airport projects are being looked at for upgrades and expansion via public-private partnership (PPP).

These airports are Bohol-Panglao International Airport, Laguindingan International Airport, Bicol International Airport, Iloilo International Airport, and Puerto Princesa International Airport; Davao International Airport, Bacolod-Silay International Airport, Kalibo International Airport, Busuanga Airport, and Siargao Airport.

The government is also studying upgrades to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport via PPP.

“Dati na merong unsolicited proposal from a consortium pero nag-backout sila (There was an unsolicited proposal from a consortium, which backed out),” he said.

“I hope we can again entertain unsolicited proposals,” he added. — Arjay L. Balinbin

