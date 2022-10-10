CHICKEN production in the second quarter rose 6.9% year on year to 463.12 thousand metric tons (MT), according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Central Luzon was the top producer of chicken during the quarter, accounting for 157.90 thousand MT or 34.1% of the national total.

Calabarzon produced 86.19 thousand MT, Northern Mindanao 40.53 thousand MT, Western Visayas 30.69 thousand MT, and Central Visayas 26.38 thousand MT.

Reporting year-on-year gains in production were 12 regions, the PSA said.

As of Oct. 10, the average price of a kilogram of chicken was P190. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson