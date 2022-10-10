THE corn industry is seeking government intervention in the form of support for mechanization, which it said is necessary if corn farmers are to meet their production targets, and also called for a “clear signal” on corn import policy.

The Philippine Maize Federation, Inc. (PhilMaize) said in a statement: “Foremost is for President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to seriously provide a clear policy signal of support for our local farmers (in the area of) international trade. Make post-harvest facilities and storage infrastructure part of Build, Build, Build program and provide mechanization with clear targets and funding sources,” PhilMaize said in a statement.

It also called for soil rehabilitation, regeneration, and rejuvenation.

“The DA must institute reforms to all their regional Soil Analytic Labs, provide efficient and modern soil test equipment, and upgrade technician skill sets to effectively carry out precise soil health prescriptions,” the group said.

“Tag soil samples for geo-referencing on sampled farms… Incentivize farmers in order to come up with accurate fertility maps in a combined effort with the Department of Agriculture and local government units,” it added.

PhilMaize said it is targeting a 20% increase in yellow corn output. To achieve this, the government should subsidize inputs, seed, fertilizer, fuel and guaranteed buying prices that are fair.

“Paramount to food security is fertilizer security. We must aspire to produce industrial-scale inorganic or organic base fertilizer using modern techniques, utilizing local resources, and microbes to extract ammonia-nitrogen, among others,” it said. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson