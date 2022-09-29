AGRICULTURAL damage caused by Typhoon Karding (international name: Noru) has hit P2.02 billion, the Department of Agriculture said.

The storm damaged an estimated 150,693 hectares of farmland and affected over 91,944 farmers and fisherfolk, resulting in lost production of 117,663 metric tons.

Damage and losses were reported in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos, the Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, and the Western Visayas.

The department said that it is providing assistance in the form of P170.34 million worth of rice seed, P23.16 million worth of corn seed and P13.55 million worth of assorted vegetable seed.

It will also provide P2.45 million in replacement animals, drugs and biologics for livestock and poultry, as well as fingerlings and fishing equipment.

Separately, farmer organizations are calling on the National Food Authority (NFA) and local government units to step up procurement of palay (unmilled rice) to support farmers in typhoon-hit areas.

The NFA should help farmers from Nueva Ecija and nearby provinces with crop insurance, the National Movement for Food Sovereignty and the Alliance for Resiliency, Sustainability and Empowerment (ARISE) said in a joint statement.

“There is an urgent need to procure from farmers their produce without the usual stringent requirements. Procurement should also include additional dryers, hauling trucks and increased budgets for the NFA,” ARISE Convenor Arze G. Glipo said. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson