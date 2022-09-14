COAL FACILITIES made up just over half of power plants under construction in the 2022-2027 period, the Department of Energy (DoE) said.

The capacity of plants being built, which the DoE calls “committed power projects,” amounted as of July to 8,864.29 megawatts (MW), with coal facilities accounting for 50.63% or 4,488.40 MW. The commitments refer to those facilities that have secured financing.

Natural gas accounted for 38.48% or 3,500 MW; renewable energy (RE) 9.41% or 834.14 MW; and oil-fired plants 0.47% or 41.75 MW.

Capacity from committed battery energy storage system projects is expected to hit 2,129.13 MW by 2027, according to the DoE.

Among indicative projects, or those not yet at the financial milestone, renewables dominated the projected capacity of 43,884.56 MW.

RE accounted for 35,441.36 MW, followed by natural gas (6,588 MW); coal-fired (1,520 MW) and oil-fired (335.30 MW).

Indicative RE projects in Luzon had combined capacity of 30,088.55 MW; the Visayas 4,394.86 MW and Mindanao 957.95 MW.

In 2021, the Philippines had a total grid generating capacity of 26,882 MW while off-grid installed generating capacity was 636 MW, according to DoE’s accomplishment report for that year. — Ashley Erika O. Jose