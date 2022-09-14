THE Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) is planning to distribute fish aggregating devices (FADs) to help fisherfolk maximize output without raising production costs.

FADs “attract high-value fish species (and) also provide fishers with a precise fishing area, effectively cutting down production costs including fuel consumption,” the BFAR said.

The BFAR said it hopes FADs will help ensure an ample supply of fish on the market and keep prices of fish stable.

The agency said it is also upgrading the National Fish Broodstock Development Program to include high-value marine species such as snapper, pompano, grouper, and sea bass.

“Through this program, more Filipino fisherfolk will be able to locally source quality fry or fingerlings at an affordable rate,” it added.

Inflation for fish and other seafood slowed to 7.2% in August from 9.2% in July, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

“Among the factors attributed to its decline is the decrease in the prices of oil, a commodity which the fisheries sector, especially capture fisheries, is generally dependent on. With the price of oil gradually decreasing, more fishers were able to venture out to the sea to fish,” the BFAR added. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson