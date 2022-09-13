THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has launched a cold chain innovation hub in Taguig City to promote low-carbon and energy-efficient technologies.

“The Cold Chain Innovation Hub (CCIH) is a one-stop shop for technology transfer, capacity building, research, and education,” the DENR said in a statement on Tuesday.

DENR Foreign-Assisted and Special Projects Service Director Al O. Orolfo said the project will help the Philippines meet its ozone-depleting substance phaseout commitments.

The hub will serve as a venue for global partnership for the public and private sectors and technology providers.

It is also expected to help upgrade worker skills in commercial and industrial refrigeration.

Mr. Orolfo said that while cold chains are vital for the economy, the industry must be developed in a sustainable and climate-friendly manner and aligned with commitments to the Montreal Protocol and the Paris Agreement.

The Philippines is committed under the Montreal Protocol to phase out the production of ozone-depleting substances like chlorofluorocarbons, which have been banned since the 1990s. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson