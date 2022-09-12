THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it has signed a partnership agreement with UnionBank of the Philippines and Global Learning Solutions (GLS) to establish a research center for artificial intelligence (AI).

In a statement on Monday, the DTI said it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GLS and UnionBank on Sept. 9, outlining the three partners’ intent to establish and operate the Center for Artificial Intelligence Research (CAIR) and Industry 4.0 Pilot Factory (I4PF).

“With the support of private sector partners, the CAIR will serve as a hub where data scientists and researchers can perform collaborative AI research and development. Complementary to the CAIR, the I4PF will host pilot, demonstration, and learning laboratories for relevant technologies. These include robotics, intelligent manufacturing, and cyber-physical systems,” the DTI said.

“The facilities will also support the development of the digital economy and the creation of new activities in trade, agriculture, manufacturing, and services and encourage entrepreneurship through the adoption of advanced digital technologies in these sectors,” it added.

According to the MoU, the DTI will manage the collaboration, while UnionBank will provide assistance in establishing and operating the CAIR and I4PF. The bank will also house the two facilities in its UnionBank Innovation Campus in San Pedro, Laguna for free.

The GLS will serve as the training and learning partner for upskilling and reskilling activities of small and medium enterprises.

“DTI recognizes the need to embrace Industry 4.0 technologies and will continue to pursue digital transformation to enhance productivity and competitiveness, develop new industries, create more and better jobs, and attract new investments,” Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave