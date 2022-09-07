THE supply of sardines is expected to be more than adequate in 2022, according to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

The BFAR projected production for the year of 293,430 metric tons (MT), against demand of 101,367 MT.

Some 208,387 MT of the catch will be generated by commercial fishing operations, while the remainder will come from municipal fishers.

In the first quarter, the sardine self-sufficiency rate was 222.58%. In the second quarter, it was 409.06%.

The sardine stock has significantly improved, with more sardines reaching maturity and harvestable size, according to the National Fisheries Research and Development Institute.

“The stable supply is attributed to the effective implementation of the National Sardine Management Plan, a five-year plan which harmonizes all the policies and programs on sardines including conservation measures such as the closed fishing seasons,” the BFAR said.

It added that since its implementation in 2020, output and supply has “notably improved.” — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson