THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said it is promoting New Clark City to potential investors from Australia and New Zealand.

BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Aileen R. Zosa made the pitch to over 50 delegates from the two countries in a recent visit to New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.

Among the upcoming developments in New Clark City are a 34.55-hectare housing project.

Ms. Zosa said the housing project will be “affordable, multi-tenure and climate-resilient” and will feature a river park, town center, community square, sports park, pocket parks, and mixed-use residential and commercial developments. It will also be connected to a bus rapid transit and metro rail transit system.

“We envision New Clark City to be the first smart, green, and resilient metropolis in the Philippines. The thrust of New Clark City is sustainability. It is created not just for investors, but also for the surrounding communities,” Ms. Zosa said.

She added that New Clark City will also target data centers and a waste-to-energy project.

According to the BCDA, the delegates visited New Clark City to explore automotive, agribusiness, tourism, and renewable energy projects.

The delegates were part of the Pacific Business Mission organized by the Philippine Trade and Center in Sydney, the Board of Investments, Export Marketing Bureau, Philippine Economic Zone Authority, the Subic Clark and Alliance for Development Council, and the Freeport and economic zones in the Subic-Clark-Bataan Corridor. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave