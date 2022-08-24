THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) announced that it will launch an Online Registration and Update System (ORUS) in 2022 or 2023, in compliance with its Digital Transformation Roadmap.

ORUS will accept registration-related transactions. Users need to provide updated records, particularly e-mail addresses and contact information.

Registered users will nominate an official taxpayer e-mail address, to which the BIR can send orders, notices, letters, and other communication.

“Registered taxpayers shall update their Head Office registration first before updating their branches. In case of employees, employers shall inform their employees regarding this requirement,” the BIR said.

In Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 122-2022, the bureau also advised taxpayers to update their registration records in preparation for enrollment in the system.

The BIR has been transitioning into digital operations after adopting a 10-year digitalization roadmap in 2019.

BIR Commissioner Lilia C. Guillermo has said that the agency cannot digitalize alone, noting the lukewarm reception by most large taxpayers for digital invoices and receipts.

During the First SyCip Gorres Velayo & Co. Tax Symposium on Friday, Ms. Guillermo said that only 15 of 100 large taxpayers have responded to the BIR’s pilot program for e-invoicing, e-receipting and e-sales system, with most preferring to maintain manual systems. — Diego Gabriel C. Robles