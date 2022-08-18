THE average retail price of well-milled rice declined in five trading centers in early July, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Prices fell between P0.10 and P0.75 per kilogram during the July 1-5 period, which the PSA calls the first phase of July, compared with prices from June 15-17, or the second phase of June.

They were down P0.10 at P37.95 in Cotabato City, P38 at P42.50 in Baguio City, P0.50 at P41.50 in Digos City, P0.63 at P41.70 in Legazpi City, and P0.75 at P42.45 in Kidapawan City.

On the other hand, retail prices rose P0.05 to P33.55 in Tuguegarao City, P0.19 to P43.32 in the National Capital Region (NCR), and P0.50 to P51.16 in Tacloban City.

Meanwhile, the price of bone-in pork per kilogram declined between P2.29 and P35 in seven trading centers.

Average prices dropped P2.29 to P321.15 in the NCR, P5 to P212.5 in Cotabato City, P5 to P220 in Cebu City, P20 to P335 in San Fernando City, P25 to P275 in Cabanatuan City, P30 to P190 in Cagayan de Oro City, and P35 to P309.5 in Legazpi City.

Of the trading centers reporting gains, prices increased P10 to P315 in Digos City and P15 to P259.92 in Butuan City.

The price of a kilogram of galunggong (round scad) rose P0.69 to P40.00 in seven trading centers during the first phase.

They rose P0.69 to P238 in the NCR, P10 to P190 in Cabanatuan City, P12.50 to P235 in Baguio City, P15 to P220 in Legazpi City, P20 to P180 in Tacloban City, P40 to P165 in San Fernando City, and P40 to P200 in Pagadian City.

Meanwhile, prices fell P5 to P185 in Tuguegarao City, P10 to P296 in Batangas City, P20 to P140 in Digos City, and P20.5 to P194.5 in Butuan City. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson