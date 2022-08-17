JAPAN hopes to focus its efforts in the Philippines on aiding the latter’s agriculture industry, energy transition, disaster risk reduction efforts, and digitalization, the Japanese embassy said in a statement.

The statement followed a call on Wednesday between Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and his Philippine counterpart, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique A. Manalo on support the Philippines needs for its post-pandemic recovery.

The two ministers also discussed Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, tensions in the East and South China Seas, and developments in Taiwan and Myanmar.

With regard to security, both sides agreed to further cooperation, including joint exercises between the Japan’s Self-Defense Forces and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Mr. Hayashi said Japan also sought to strengthen collaboration with the Philippines to work towards a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan