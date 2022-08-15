MAYNILAD Water Services, Inc. said its modernization programs since 2007 helped reduce waste of 838 million liters of water per day (MLD), equivalent to the water needs of some 4.3 million people.

“When we took over Maynilad operations 15 years ago, the water distribution network in the West Zone was highly inefficient. We have since poured investment into pipe rehabilitation and modernization, which gradually enabled us to recover more water for distribution. Additional investment is needed to ensure sustained efficiency for the long term,” Maynilad President and Chief Executive Ramoncito S. Fernandez said in a statement.

The water concessionaire said it spent nearly P25 billion on its Non-Revenue Water (NRW) management program to curb physical and commercial water losses, which stood at 66% prior to the re-privatization of 2007.

Of the investment, around P21.8 billion went to pipe replacement projects.

The NRW management program involves pipe and meter replacements, active leakage control using state-of-the-art leak detection technology, district metered areas, and sustained network diagnostic activities.

Maynilad is the water concessionaire for the West Zone of the Greater Manila Area, which is composed of parts of Manila, Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, Malabon, and Cavite. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson