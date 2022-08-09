THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said its Bureau of Philippine Standards (BPS) adopted in June a new set of product certification norms, for which compliance is expected within 24 months.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DTI said the BPS issued Department Administrative Order (DAO) No. 22-02 that prescribed the use of the new Philippine National Standards (PNS), with effect from June 12.

“DAO 22-01:2022 prescribes the adoption of the latest versions of the reference standards used or entirely new standards to be used in the BPS Mandatory Product Certification Schemes such as but not limited to PNS ISO 9001, all accreditation standards, and all relevant and specific standards of the products covered under the BPS mandatory certification,” the DTI said.

BPS Director Neil P. Catajay said: “The continual updating of reference standards used for the BPS certification process and its regulated products guarantees enhanced industry competitiveness and better consumer protection as latest developments in product technologies, materials, and/or test methods are incorporated in the measures to ensure relevance and suitability.”

According to the DTI, manufacturers have been granted a 24-month adjustment period in meeting the new requirements.

“For products under the BPS mandatory product certification schemes with an existing latest PNS version promulgated prior to the effectivity of this DAO, the same shall be implemented as the new reference standard under the same timeline,” the DTI said.

The DTI added that it will issue a DAO or memorandum circular outlining marking requirements and the procedure for product sampling and product testing.

“As to Philippine Standard (PS) Licensing, a new PS applicant or an existing PS license holder may voluntarily apply using the latest version or new reference standard earlier than the 24 months’ mandatory implementation, subject to the existing certification procedures,” the DTI said.

Meanwhile, the BPS intends to inspect its testing laboratories based on the updated reference standards within 24 months in preparation for the implementation of the new technical regulations.

“In the absence of a BPS-recognized testing laboratory in the country, the PS License or import commodity clearance applicants shall nominate a third-party testing laboratory at the country of origin or other locations accredited by an accreditation body signatory to the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation or Asia Pacific Accreditation Cooperation – Mutual Recognition Arrangements,” the DTI said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave