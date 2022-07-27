GLOBE Telecom, Inc. said it is ready to support the government’s digitalization efforts, particularly in government services, healthcare, education and fintech, for which its broadband and technology solutions will serve as critical infrastructure.

The company said Globe’s services are a good fit with the Marcos administration’s plan to digitalize government processes and provide universal connectivity, which President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. highlighted in his address to Congress on Monday.

“The administration can count on the universe of Globe’s digital solutions — from new technologies our core telco business offers to our portfolio companies in and more — to provide innovative services to make its digitalization and connectivity goals a reality,” Globe President and Chief Executive Officer Ernest L. Cu said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Globe also fully supports the President’s call for an e-commerce law that aims to protect consumer rights, data privacy and intellectual property,” he added.

The group is intensifying its online anti-piracy campaign in conjunction with the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines and the Asia Video Industry Association.

According to Mr. Cu, the President’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) “very much echoes Globe’s long existing programs on digital enablement, intellectual property and clean energy, reflecting our shared goal to see a Filipino nation admired.”

“This fuels our fire in consistently bringing reliable services and solutions towards digital enablement.”

Mr. Marcos said he has tasked the Department of Information and Communications Technology to ensure digital connectivity across the archipelago.

“This will be done through the implementation of the National Broadband Plan, the common tower program, connecting our geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDA) via our ‘Broad Band ng Masa’ project,” he said in his SONA.

“These may be through a combination of terrestrial or submarine fiber optics, wireless and even satellite technology,” he added.

He called for the deployment of “breakthrough technologies” such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, the internet of things, robotics, self-driving electric vehicles, 3D printing, and virtual and augmented reality to revolutionize the way business is done.

The new administration is expecting an increase in direct investment from overseas as a result of the amended Public Service Act, which has opened doors and removed restrictions on foreign investment in key industries. — Arjay L. Balinbin