PEZA announces appointment of OIC

THE Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) said Tereso O. Panga has been named officer-in-charge (OIC) director general, with effect from July 1, succeeding former chief Charito B. Plaza.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, PEZA said Mr. Panga’s designation as OIC is outlined in Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 1, issued by the Office of the President over the signature of Executive Secretary Victor D. Rodriguez on June 30.

Mr. Panga was formerly deputy director-general for policy and planning.

“Mr. Panga will head the (agency) until July 31, 2022 or until a replacement is appointed/designated, whichever comes first,” the PEZA said.

“In view thereof, all applications, requests, concerns, and matters needing action or approval by the Head of the Authority following the guidelines of MC No. 1 shall be addressed to the duly assigned OIC,” it added.

Asked to comment, Ms. Plaza said in a Viber message that the position is coterminous with the appointing administration.

Ms. Plaza was appointed director-general in September 2016.

“PEZA director general is (a) Presidential appointee (and is) coterminous,” Ms. Plaza said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave