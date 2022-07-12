THE GOVERNMENT has signed the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act No. 10915, also known as the Philippine Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering (ABE) Act of 2016, according to an official whose board regulates the ABE profession.

“The implementation of the IRR of ABE will greatly help in increasing the food production thrust of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s administration,” Professional Regulations Board of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering (PRBABE) Director Ariodear C. Rico said in a statement.

Mr. Rico said that the signing of the IRR will help with future partnerships and collaboration in agriculture, fisheries, veterinary medicine and foresters.

He said that the IRR has been subjected to several rounds of consultation with various Professional Regulations Boards (PRBs).

“The main issues raised during these meetings focused on overlaps and encroachment in the practice of the profession. The PRBABE has taken these into consideration and addressed these concerns,” Mr. Rico said.

These include a rule in the IRR which states “the board, may, after due consultations with the appropriate boards and subject to the approval of the commission, enter into a joint resolution and/or appropriate memorandum of agreement to clarify, delineate or define the interface of the activities constituting their respective professional practice.”

The PRBABE added that it entered a joint resolution with the PRB of Real Estate Service on Valuation. It also signed a memorandum of agreement with the PRB of Fisheries and the PRB of Foresters. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson