THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) needs to develop more agile methods of performing its work, with bureaus called on not to confine themselves to “silos” in their own areas of specialization, Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said.

Addressing the department at a flag ceremony on Monday on the new government’s first full week in office, Mr. Pascual said the DTI’s component parts need to work better together.

“We need to share information. We need to dismantle silos and break down walls that divide offices in our department and its attached agencies and government-owned and -controlled corporations. That is the best way I believe we can harness the capabilities of our officials and staff in DTI to address problems that come our way,” Mr. Pascual said.

“Going forward… I want us to have the agility and the readiness to organize teams, task forces, and small working groups as we respond to the country’s changing needs and priorities,” he added.

“Many challenges lie ahead as we all know with the ongoing pandemic which continues to threaten the lives and livelihoods of many of our fellow Filipinos; the war in Ukraine that has resulted in the soaring prices of fuel and gasoline, increasing the cost of basic goods and necessities; and rising inflation, which causes further distress to our fellow consumers and struggling businesses,” he said.

Mr. Pascual promised to help businesses to become profitable in a sustainable way.

“We will continue to help businesses do well, so they can make profits and become sustainable. We will encourage businesses to do good as well, so they can share the prosperity with our countrymen as all stakeholders,” Mr. Pascual said.

Mr. Pascual succeeded Ramon M. Lopez. He is a former president of the University of the Philippines and the Management Association of the Philippines. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave