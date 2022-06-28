TRANSPORT GROUPS are asking the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to allow jeepney operators and drivers to raise fares again, calling the last increase ordered in three regions inadequate.

1-United Transport Koalisyon, Pangkalahatang Sanggunian Manila and Suburbs Drivers Association Nationwide, Inc., Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines, and Alliance of Concerned Transport Organization filed their omnibus motion on June 25, according to a copy of the appeal distributed by the LTFRB on Tuesday.

The petitioners noted that while the transport regulator on June 8 granted a P1 provisional increase to the minimum fare for jeepneys in three regions, including the National Capital Region, bringing it to P10 from P9 for the first four kilometers, the cost of diesel has since risen, offsetting any relief the fare hike might have provided.

They said the increase is “grossly insufficient” and can “hardly be felt” by jeepney operators.

“The increase of P3.10 on June 21 in the price of diesel… will (bring) the price to P88.65 per liter,” they noted.

“There is great urgency for another provisional increase of the jeepney minimum fare,” the petitioners said.

The increase previously implemented in some regions and further fare adjustments to be granted by the LTFRB should also be “implemented in all other regions,” they added.

The LTFRB said it is still studying the petition, particularly the inflationary implications of the fare adjustment. — Arjay L. Balinbin