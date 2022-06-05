THE second section of the North Luzon Expressway-South Luzon Expressway (NLEX-SLEX) Connector Road Project is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2023, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said.

The 5.15-kilometer first section of the project between Caloocan and España is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2022, the DPWH said on its website, citing the updated timeline of the project.

Meanwhile, the completion of the 2.75-kilometer second phase between España and PUP Sta. Mesa is expected to be completed next year.

Section 1 is now “70.92%” finished while Section 2 is at “1.65%,” the department said.

The project is being undertaken by NLEX Corp., a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC).

The P23.3-billion eight-kilometer NLEX-SLEX Connector Road Project, on which construction started in May 2019, is an all-elevated four-lane toll expressway extending NLEX southward from the end of Segment 10 in C3 Road Caloocan City to Sta. Mesa, Manila and connecting to the Skyway Stage 3, mostly along the route of the Philippine National Railways rail line, the DPWH said.

When completed, the project is expected to cut travel time from SLEX to NLEX from two hours to 20 minutes and reduce travel time from Clark to Calamba from about three hours to one hour and 40 minutes.

The project is expected to benefit at least 35,000 motorists or vehicles per day and improve connectivity between NAIA and Clark airports.

MPTC is the tollways unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

