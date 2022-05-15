THE incoming secretaries of the Departments of Finance (DoF), Trade and Industry (DTI), and Agriculture (DA) will be critical for the incoming Marcos administration, the head of a major chamber of commerce said.

Henry Lim Bon Liong, president of the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Inc., said in a radio interview on Sunday that these appointments will be key to the running of the next government.

“This is important, including during the transition. It is important to find good Secretaries for the departments,” he said.

Mr. Lim Bon Liong said the Finance Secretary should have the standing to manage the national debt, which climbed by 17.7% to P12.68 trillion at the end of March.

“Finance Secretary Carlos G . Dominguez III is doing a good job. Kung pwede i-retain ay okay din sa amin ’yun. And another one, Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez is also doing a good job for DTI. Nakikita rin namin itong dalawa kung puwede ma-retain muna in the meantime (If only Mr. Dominguez were kept on, we will be fine with that. Mr. Lopez also… We hope these two can be retained in the meantime),” he said.

He also endorsed the performance of Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar, who he said is being hampered by the limited funds set aside for agriculture.

Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. is set to win the Presidency by a landslide, according to the partial and unofficial tally of the Commission on Elections.

His spokesman, Victor D. Rodriguez, has said that Mr. Marcos has selected former Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Benjamin D. Abalos, Jr. as his Interior Secretary, while the top vote-getter in the vice-presidential field, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, has agreed to become the new government’s Education Secretary. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave