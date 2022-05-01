THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has opened up the application process for 7,870 transport network vehicle services slots, citing the need to expand public transportation capacity.

In a statement over the weekend, the LTFRB said it released Board Resolution No. 065 Series of 2022, which set the quota at 7,870 units for accredited transport network companies (TNCs) seeking to expand their fleets.

Some 7,000 slots are up for grabs in the National Capital Region (NCR), 500 units in Region V (Bicol Region), 220 units in Region III (Central Luzon), and 150 units in Region VI (Western Visayas).

According to the LTFRB, the slots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applicants will need to register to an online system before personally filing the application at the LTFRB. Application filing for slots outside of Metro Manila will be scheduled by the Regional Franchising and Regulatory Office.

Required documentation includes four copies of the verified application form to be accessed at www.ltfrb.gov.ph; a photocopy of the official receipt and certificate of registration (if the vehicle is mortgage, only applicants with certificates of conformity will be considered); and proof of Filipino citizenship, such as a passport or birth certificate.

The formal offer of evidence is to be submitted five days before the scheduled hearing. Other documentary requirements include proof of existence of a garage; proof of financial capability; 5R photograph of each unit to be applied for; Department of Trade and Industry business name registration; Bureau of Internal Revenue Certificate of Registration to offer transport services or proof of filing; Certificate of accreditation with the accredited TNC; National Bureau of Investigation and police clearance of authorized driver; proof of publication; affidavit of publication; copies of publication; and affidavit of attestation. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave