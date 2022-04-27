THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) posted the top growth rate in 2021 among the regions for agricultural output by value, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

BARMM’s value of production in agriculture and fisheries grew 7.2% at constant 2018 prices, the PSA said.

This was followed by the Central Visayas with a growth rate of 5%, Mimaropa 3.5%, Northern Mindanao 2.9%, Western Visayas 2.8%, Cagayan Valley 2.3%, and Zamboanga Peninsula 1.7%.

Meanwhile, Calabarzon output by value contracted by 13.3%, followed by Central Luzon (9.2%), Caraga (6.8%), Bicol (4.8%), Ilocos (3.4%), Cordillera Administrative Region (2.8%), Davao (0.9%), Eastern Visayas (0.7%), and Soccsksargen (0.6%).

In the crops subsector, Cagayan Valley posted growth of 5.9%, followed by Mimaropa and Central Visayas with 4.9% each.

In livestock and poultry, Mimaropa posted the top growth rates of 15.4% and 9.3% respectively.

The value of fisheries production was highest in BARMM at 22.8%, followed by Davao with 12.2% and Central Luzon 12.1%.

Central Luzon accounted for the largest share of the national total at 12.9%.

The region also accounted for the largest share of poultry and fisheries production at 27.6% and 16.9% respectively.

Northern Mindanao accounted for the largest share of the national total in the crops category (11.4%) and livestock (11.7%).

Federation of Free Farmers National Manager Raul Q. Montemayor said that the decline in agricultural production in Calabarzon was due mostly to the decline in livestock output of 40.9%, likely due to the lingering effects of African Swine Fever.

“On the other hand, BARMM’s 7.2% increase was due largely to the improvement in its gross value added (GVA) for fisheries with tilapia and mudfish exhibiting very large growth rates,” he said in a Viber message.

Mr. Montemayor said that growth rates must be interpreted carefully, as a region can show high growth rates after coming off a low base from the previous year.

“A region with a high growth rate may account for only a small portion of the total GVA,” he said.

In 2021, agricultural output contracted by 1.7%, with a growth rate of 0.6% in the last three months.

The PSA projects that in 2021 the value of production in agriculture and fisheries worsened from the 1.2% decline recorded in 2020. The likely result will miss the Department of Agriculture’s 2% growth target.

“What may be more significant is the fact that agricultural GVA in constant 2018 prices deteriorated overall in 2021. Compared to 2019 levels, the total decline is about 3% mostly brought about by the drop in livestock and to a lesser extent poultry,” he added. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson