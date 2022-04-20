THE government is planning to build a port to receive cruise ships in Coron, Palawan, according to the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA).

According to PPA documents obtained by BusinessWorld, the Coron cruise ship berth has been allocated an approved budget of P425.1 million. It will rise in Coron’s Barangay Tagumpay.

The bid deadline for the project was announced as May 11. Bids must be submitted to the Bids and Awards Committee secretariat at the PPA office in Manila on or before 9 a.m. of that date, the PPA said.

The successful bidder is required to complete the project in 540 calendar days from the receipt of the notice to proceed.

“Bidders should have completed a contract similar to the project,” the PPA said.

Last year, the Transportation department inaugurated three port projects in Palawan: the Port of San Fernando, El Nido, the Port of Bataraza in that municipality’s Barangay Buliluyan, and Borac Port in Coron.

Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade said the projects “will bring convenience and comfort not only to the people of Palawan, but more importantly to the people of the Philippines and also to the people of ASEAN.”

The PPA is hoping to complete and inaugurate 31 more port projects before President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s term ends on June 30.

Since 2016, the government has completed 585 port projects, large and small, according to PPA General Manager Jay Daniel R. Santiago. — Arjay L. Balinbin