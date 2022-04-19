MANILA WATER Co., Inc. said it expects to exercise enhanced “cost discipline” this year as it undertakes major projects to supply its core East Zone water services business.

In a report, Manila Water President and Chief Executive Officer Jose Victor Emmanuel A. de Dios said: “We will streamline operations and rationalize operating expenses. Cost discipline will be reinforced to ensure the delivery of results through a smarter and leaner deployment of resources.”

The company’s main businesses are water services to Metro Manila’s East Zone (EZ), Non-EZ Philippines, and Non-EZ international.

The major EZ projects the company is currently undertaking are the Wawa Calawis water treatment project in Antipolo with a capacity of 80 million liters of water per day (MLD), and the 250 MLD East Bay Water Treatment Plant along Laguna de Bay.

Phase 1 of the Wawa Calawis water treatment plant is currently under construction. Its output will augment the water supply for EZ customers upon completion.

The report did not provide an estimate of capital expenditure (capex) this year. In 2021, the company allocated capex of P16.9 billion, with P13.9 billion invested in EZ operations. The bulk of the projects it pursued involved wastewater treatment capacity expansion, network reliability improvements, and tapping new water sources.

The company has 41 EZ wastewater treatment facilities. It also broke ground on the 53-kilometer (km) Mandaluyong West Sewerage System Project and the Aglipay Sewage Treatment Plant (ATP) with a 60 MLD capacity, expandable up to 120 MLD.

Non-EZ initiatives include potential projects in Central and Northern Luzon.

“We will work to improve our financial performance as well and introduce innovations that are thoughtful, swift, effective and most importantly, long-lasting to ensure the continued enhancement of shareholder value,” Mr. De Dios added.

Separately, Manila Water said it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Enterprise Singapore (ESG) to pursue technology exchanges.

The partnership will involve water technology test deployments by Singapore companies in the East Zone as well as outside Metro Manila.

ESG is an arm of Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

It aids startups, small firms, and high-growth companies by supporting new, productivity-enhancing technologies.

Manila Water’s East Zone covers Marikina, Pasig, Taguig, Makati, San Juan, Mandaluyong, parts of Quezon City and Manila, and Rizal province. — Ram Christian S. Agustin with Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson