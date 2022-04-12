THE Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said it is taking steps to expedite applications for new entrants for the express delivery or messengerial services industry.

“With specific regard to this industry, I have restructured the Postal Regulation Division (PRD) into the ICT Infrastructure and Services Enabling Division (IISED), to be under the direct control and supervision of the Office of the Undersecretary for Digital Philippines,” Acting DICT Secretary Emmanuel Rey R. Caintic told reporters after meeting with private express and messengerial delivery services operators.

Such entities use mobile applications or information and communications technology-aided tools for their delivery services. The DICT regulates the postal delivery services industry.

The PRD was previously under the DICT’s Legal Service. The department said delivery service providers will now be overseen by the Office of the Undersecretary for Digital Philippines, which is specialized in the development of such sectors.

“You may wonder why I have made such a decision and the answer is simple. Private messengerial and courier services are riding the growth brought about by e-commerce,” Mr. Caintic said.

“By 2024, the logistics market alone is set to (grow to) over P1 trillion. By improving the ease of doing business of companies that are entering this space, we are enabling companies that will bring thousands of jobs… providing numerous options to our online sellers, and improving the competitiveness of this sector,” he added.

Mr. Caintic recently signed Department Circular No. 001, Series of 2022 to rationalize the registration, accreditation, and monitoring of private express and/or messengerial delivery service providers.

The department circular also covers independent tower companies and satellite service providers and operators.

“This would achieve the instructions of President Rodrigo R. Duterte to remove red tape and unnecessary steps, costs, and procedures in governmental dealings, as well as conforms to Republic Act No. 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018,” Mr. Caintic said.

Under the department circular, the Office of the Undersecretary for Digital Philippines will “lead in accelerating the promotion, liberalization, nationalization, and streamlining of the registration/accreditation, and regulation of ICT infrastructure and services.” — Arjay L. Balinbin